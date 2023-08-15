Strategy Tester - Not doing any trades
It is working for me:
caution:
1. make sure to use symbol XAUUSD in strategy tester. MT4 stratester cannot open trades other than the symbol you are testing.
2. make sure that your symbol name is exactly XAUUSD. This EA is designed only for symbol XAUUSD.
It is working for me:
caution:
1. make sure to use symbol XAUUSD in strategy tester. MT4 stratester cannot open trades other than the symbol you are testing.
2. make sure that your symbol name is exactly XAUUSD. This EA is designed only for symbol XAUUSD.
My symbol is "XAUUSD.I"
See attached picture. The code i linked in my original comment gave me some results, however, it seems like they didn't change when i changed parameters, period etc.
I then tried to change the name in the code to "XAUUSD, Gold", then i get no results at all
See attached picture. The code i linked in my original comment gave me some results, however, it seems like they didn't change when i changed parameters, period etc.
I then tried to change the name in the code to "XAUUSD, Gold", then i get no results at all
Because tester can only use the symbol and period you've selected, you could use the chart variables
int period=_Period; string sym=_Symbol; /* then, throughout your code... stopLoss = iClose(sym,period,1) etc */
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Hi Forum,
I have the following code, but for some reason when I run the strategy tester, it does not do any trades - so my results page is just blank..
(Sorry, wrong formatted code before)