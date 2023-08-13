Connect to MT5 VPS with web browser?
Hi,
I have an MT5 account migrated to a Metatrader VPS. If I don't have access to the PC where the terminal is installed, is it still possible to monitor the VPS? - i.e Through WebTerminal, or some other method?
Thanks
With MQL5 VPS you don't get access to the virtual server as with traditional VPS, but you can monitor your migrated trading environment, your EAs, indicators and signal subscription through the Journal and Experts logs.
So, right click in your MQL5 VPS >> Journals and then you can select to view the Terminal or Experts log, from the upper left corner of the Journal window.
Log into your account using a mobile terminal or the web terminal (if your broker supports it), but to be on the safe side, only with the investor password, and watch what happens.
Thanks - I will check that out. I assume that by "mobile terminal" you referr to Metatrader's android/IOS apps?
With MQL5 VPS you don't get access to the virtual server as with traditional VPS, but you can monitor your migrated trading environment, your EAs, indicators and signal subscription through the Journal and Experts logs.
So, right click in your MQL5 VPS >> Journals and then you can select to view the Terminal or Experts log, from the upper left corner of the Journal window.
Thanks - To do this from another computer, I would need to install an MT5 terminal logged into the live account?
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Hi,
I have an MT5 account migrated to a Metatrader VPS. If I don't have access to the PC where the terminal is installed, is it still possible to monitor the VPS? - i.e Through WebTerminal, or some other method?
Thanks