Profile and SymbolSets

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[Deleted]  

I want to load specific profile but with specific sets of symbol

Is there any way to do that? I see that profile does not include saving of symbols.

 

Prepare the terminal as you like and save this as profile:


[Deleted]  
Carl Schreiber #:

Prepare the terminal as you like and save this as profile:


Sir my question is

When i switch from Profile A to Profile B

the sets of symbol in market watch remains the same.

If Profile A has EURUSD and Profile B has XAUUSD, I want them to be loaded based on specific profile, but it loads all symbols.

 

Have you saved the profiles A (EURUSD) and B (XAUUSD) without all the symbols and with all chart closed except either EURUSD or XAUUSD ?

The mouse option hide all eliminates all symbols but those with existing charts: You can't hide a symbol if its chart is open.

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