Profile and SymbolSets
Sir my question is
When i switch from Profile A to Profile B
the sets of symbol in market watch remains the same.
If Profile A has EURUSD and Profile B has XAUUSD, I want them to be loaded based on specific profile, but it loads all symbols.
Have you saved the profiles A (EURUSD) and B (XAUUSD) without all the symbols and with all chart closed except either EURUSD or XAUUSD ?
The mouse option hide all eliminates all symbols but those with existing charts: You can't hide a symbol if its chart is open.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I want to load specific profile but with specific sets of symbol
Is there any way to do that? I see that profile does not include saving of symbols.