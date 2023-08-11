32 terminals, all works fine, CPU load is 8%. During NFP - horrible lags. why is that?

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Hi, 

I have 32 MT4 on one dedicated VM, it collects tick data from different brokers.
CPU and memory load is <10%.
During news release such as NFP, tick data is lost, it simply is not recorded, and all terminals suffer horrible lags.

Does anyone has an idea why this is happening?
 
bandwidth ? 
 
Dimon1000000:
Hi, 

I have 32 MT4 on one dedicated VM, it collects tick data from different brokers.
CPU and memory load is <10%.
During news release such as NFP, tick data is lost, it simply is not recorded, and all terminals suffer horrible lags.

Does anyone has an idea why this is happening?
It’s not coping with the volume of ticks x32.  
 
Icham Aidibe #:
bandwidth ? 

I am not an expert, but seems enough, idk, please take a look


 
Paul Anscombe #:
It’s not coping with the volume of ticks x32.  

Hi Paul, thanks for your reply,

could you please explain a bit more?

 
Dimon1000000:
Does anyone has an idea why this is happening?

On the Russian-language forum, many were collecting ticks. Perhaps they will help Alexander Sergeevich there.

 
Dimon1000000 #:

I am not an expert, but seems enough, idk, please take a look


network bandwidth ? But I bet it's alright too... 

You should consider network policy. Are you using 32 accounts using the same ip on the same broker ? Those kind of situations are very uncommon, you should admit :) 

 

There is one discussion thread about it (the users are sharing the experience concerning the reasons and so on):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/431090

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Problem with terminals

Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.23 19:37

It is related to many factors especially on "frequency of processor" (we can see it in BIOS) and so on.

Bug report: Error when running multiple MT5 terminals - Can I run more MT5 terminals?
Bug report: Error when running multiple MT5 terminals - Can I run more MT5 terminals?
  • 2022.08.19
  • www.mql5.com
When i run 10 mt5 terminals it works ok. If there is a limit to how many mt5 can be run at the same time, then this shoudl be comminicated and there should be a more descriptive error message that stops the terminal from opening. If there is anything that can be done from my end to be able to run more terminals, i would very much appreciate some advise
 
Sergey Golubev #:

There is one discussion thread about it (the users are sharing the experience concerning the reasons and so on):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/431090


Thank you for your reply, seems related except my problem only occurs during the news release, 99% of the time terminals work perfectly.

 
fxsaber #:

On the Russian-language forum, many were collecting ticks. Perhaps they will help Alexander Sergeevich there.

thanks for the advice, I'll take that. Almost forgot it's a large community too. 

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