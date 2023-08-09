MT4 - EA Optimization Results - MT4 does not show all results
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Hi all, I have a question about optimization passes in MT4 and how it works, I am a bit confused... I am running my optimization EA and I am noticing that it is only showing a select amount of my optimization result combinations within MT4, does anyone know why this is?
This is what it looks like in the Stategy Tester:
I believe the big number at the bottom left 1,100,000 is the amount of different passes that it should be producing, correct? Which would make sense because each one of my 5 settings that I am optimizing has the following different amount of options, Setting1: 20, Setting2: 20, Setting3: 11, Setting4: 25, Setting5: 10. To find the total number of combinations (passes), I multiply the number of passes for each setting together: 20×20×11×25×10=1, 100,00020×20×11×25×10=1,100,000
Here is what my Expert Properties look like:
But it is only showing around 5000 different optimization results each time I run the back test, it is also never consistent, sometimes it runs/shows me 5030 sometimes 5080. I have explicit code in my EA that writes the settings and performance metrics of each optimization pass to a CSV file, and my file created always matches up with MT4, so it makes me think MT4 is simply not running all the optimization possibilities.
Does MT4 stop showing results when you have combinations that are higher than a certain amount? I believe I should have close to a million different optimization passes, maybe it should be less, but I believe my math is correct above. Any guidance here would be amazing.