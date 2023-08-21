IP Adresse with VPS
MQL5 VPS does not work as a traditional VPS, so you don't get an IP access as with non MQL5 VPSs.
You can use it in order to upload your MT4/5 trading environment onto a virtual server.
So you need to prepare your charts and EAs (or signal subscription settings), that you want to migrate to the virtual server.
After you uploaded and properly setup your EAs on the appropriate currency pairs charts, you click the Auto Trading button on your local MT4/5 terminal.
Then you right click on the MQL5 VPS details in the Navigator window (for MT4) >> Synchronize experts, indicators (or Synchronize signal only, for a signal subscription) or tick the appropriate Migrate option down below in the VPS tab of your Toolbox window for MT5.
Finally you can check that everything was done perfectly in the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journal and see if you've got something like below, indicating that your migration was succesful.
for experts, indicators
MQL5 VPS does not work as a traditional VPS, so you don't get an IP access as with non MQL5 VPSs.
You can use it in order to upload your MT4/5 trading environment onto a virtual server.
So you need to prepare your charts and EAs (or signal subscription settings), that you want to migrate to the virtual server.
After you uploaded and properly setup your EAs on the appropriate currency pairs charts, you click the Auto Trading button on your local MT4/5 terminal.
Then you right click on the MQL5 VPS details in the Navigator window (for MT4) >> Synchronize experts, indicators (or Synchronize signal only, for a signal subscription) or tick the appropriate Migrate option down below in the VPS tab of your Toolbox window for MT5.
Finally you can check that everything was done perfectly in the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journal and see if you've got something like below, indicating that your migration was succesful.
for experts, indicators
Can you say little bit more about "MQL5 VPS does not work as a traditional VPS, so you don't get an IP access as with non MQL5 VPSs.". I dont get it.
Can you say little bit more about "MQL5 VPS does not work as a traditional VPS, so you don't get an IP access as with non MQL5 VPSs.". I dont get it.
read post #6 for more details.
- 2018.11.10
- www.mql5.com
MQL5 VPS is your an other "Metatrader in cloud". And this cloud VPS does not have RDC (Remote Desktop Connection/Remote Desktop Protocol).
read post #6 for more details.
The reason I asked about it is that my broker does not allow access with US IP address( I have understood it that way). When I look in my navigator, it says that I am connected to MQL server in New York. But when I click on bars in right corner I am connected to LD ( I assume that means London)?
The reason I asked about it is that my broker does not allow access with US IP address( I have understood it that way). When I look in my navigator, it says that I am connected to MQL server in New York. But when I click on bars in right corner I am connected to LD ( I assume that means London)?
Look at the map where the VPS server are located on the world - and I guess the closest to your broker is not in the USA: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps
- www.mql5.com
This is what I dont understand. These are my screenshots from navigator and VPS bar. On navigator it says NY, but in VPS bars it says LD ( I assume that is London). I am not from USA, but from Europe. The reason I ask this is that I do not want that my broker suspect that I am from USA and then they can block my trades, withdrawal etc.
This is what I dont understand. These are my screenshots from navigator and VPS bar. On navigator it says NY, but in VPS bars it says LD ( I assume that is London). I am not from USA, but from Europe. The reason I ask this is that I do not want that my broker suspect that I am from USA and then they can block my trades, withdrawal etc.
Your MQL5 VPS location has nothing to do with your local MT4 terminal data server.
It doesn't matter where you are located, your MQL5 VPS selects automatically a virtual server near to your broker's server and that is probably in New York, where are many broker servers are located.
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Do I get a private IP Adresse when using a MT5 VPS?
Or is the IP Adresse shared with others?