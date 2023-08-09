MT5 on mac not using all cores when backtesting
Hey guys,
Do you know why when backtesting only one core is being used?
According to a post on the StrategyQuant forum, it seems that MT5 only uses one core for simple backtesting (not optimization). This is also confirmed by a post on the MQL5 programming forum. However, if you are looking to speed up optimizations considerably, you can use the MT5 Multi-threaded capability when backtesting in the Strategy Tester1.
- strategyquant.com
According to a post on the StrategyQuant forum, it seems that MT5 only uses one core for simple backtesting (not optimization). This is also confirmed by a post on the MQL5 programming forum. However, if you are looking to speed up optimizations considerably, you can use the MT5 Multi-threaded capability when backtesting in the Strategy Tester1.
Thank you!
So basically we need to pay money to use multi cores for simple backtesting even though we have 9 free cores that are not in used, but obviously can be used?
My EA is running multiple currencies at the same time, is there a way to speed it up?
I understand, thank you
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Hey guys,
Do you know why when backtesting only one core is being used?