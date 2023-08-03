Optimization error in the cloud

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Hello 

I am a bit novice i am trying to backtest an EA on mt5 getting error like this can somebody help me to figure out the issue ?

What could be the ways to kind of tackle this issue?

Best

 
PDG Group:

Hello 

I am a bit novice i am trying to backtest an EA on mt5 getting error like this can somebody help me to figure out the issue ?

What could be the ways to kind of tackle this issue?

Best

Check your code. It says something is not accepted by OnInit().

If it's not your code, then ask the author or seller of the EA.

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