WRONG Stats at Signals Statistics? (Maximum consecutive losses / wins)

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Hello community I am just wondering how MQL5 calculates this stats. Because if I take a look into my Trading History I cant match the numbers.

Maybe MQL5 calculates wrong?

Statistics says:
- Max consecutive losses: 2
- Max consecutive wins: 6

But I see only 5 wins and 1 loss in a row.




 
The statistics include swaps and commissions.
 
Rocky B:

Hello community I am just wondering how MQL5 calculates this stats. Because if I take a look into my Trading History I cant match the numbers.

Maybe MQL5 calculates wrong?

Statistics says:
- Max consecutive losses: 2
- Max consecutive wins: 6

But I see only 5 wins and 1 loss in a row.





Thank you that makes sense. But then a extra column in the Trading History would be good for the "net profit" in my opinion.

 
Here it is
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