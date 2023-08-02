WRONG Stats at Signals Statistics? (Maximum consecutive losses / wins)
The statistics include swaps and commissions.
Rocky B:
Statistics says:
Hello community I am just wondering how MQL5 calculates this stats. Because if I take a look into my Trading History I cant match the numbers.
Maybe MQL5 calculates wrong?
Statistics says:
- Max consecutive losses: 2
- Max consecutive wins: 6
But I see only 5 wins and 1 loss in a row.
Thank you that makes sense. But then a extra column in the Trading History would be good for the "net profit" in my opinion.
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Hello community I am just wondering how MQL5 calculates this stats. Because if I take a look into my Trading History I cant match the numbers.
Maybe MQL5 calculates wrong?
Statistics says:
- Max consecutive losses: 2
- Max consecutive wins: 6
But I see only 5 wins and 1 loss in a row.