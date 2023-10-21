mql4 back test show wrong Maximum consecutive wins
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Hello
I find issue in the detailed report mql4. As I find mql calculate Maximum consecutive by open time . but the correct calculation by order close time
let me describe it by real example.
it is report of history that sort by open time. the default method of mql
this is statement report of mql
this is history sort by close time
this is my result calculated by close time
In my opinion calculation by open time have some issue . As result all consecutive parameter show wrong value.