Why deleting my post
It is how you can search your posts:
use search on the top right corner of this page, and -
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How to make a search on the forum/CodeBase/etc
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
- 2017.05.29
- www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
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Hey guys why you deleting my post. I did not break any rules. Why? Please explain why you deleting my post
thank you