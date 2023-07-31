Why deleting my post

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Hey guys why you deleting my post. I did not break any rules. Why? Please explain why you deleting my post

thank you

 

It is how you can search your posts:
use search on the top right corner of this page, and -

 

more -

How to make a search on the forum/CodeBase/etc
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
  • 2017.05.29
  • www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
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