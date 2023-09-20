More then Triptych method?
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@Zaky Hamdoun tks for your answer
If I put the question another way, would it be more interesting to use 4 time frames between the Daily and the smallest time frame instead of 3, in order to refine our signal?
I'll take a closer look at your link, thanks again.
@Zaky Hamdoun tks for your answer
If I put the question another way, would it be more interesting to use 4 time frames between the Daily and the smallest time frame instead of 3, in order to refine our signal?
I'll take a closer look at your link, thanks again.
I think a dynamic chart is better
wow that's trippy
Is the native chart the "channel" with the green rectangle ?
In this implementation, the green (turquoise) rectangle acts as a button for a two-dimensional slider, in which horizontal movement is horizontal scrolling of the chart, and vertical movement is changing the scale (dynamic time frame). Moreover, inside this green rectangle there is a small copy of the main chart within the same boundaries.
Very elegant
I like how you mark the position and range in all timeframes
Very elegant
I like how you mark the position and range in all timeframes
Thank you))
You can assign the right mouse button to open up the navigation , or , increase its opacity .
So its in the back normally and you scroll horizontally , but if you right click it comes up for vertical scrolling too .
Just an idea , like Tom Cruise navigated data in minority report xD
You can assign the right mouse button to open up the navigation , or , increase its opacity .
So its in the back normally and you scroll horizontally , but if you right click it comes up for vertical scrolling too .
Just an idea , like Tom Cruise navigated data in minority report xD
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