More then Triptych method?

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Hello 😊

Do you know of methods like the triple screen but with even more timeframes like 4 or 6 timeframes to optimize inputs for algorithmic trading for example?

For those who don't know, let me give you the example of Alexandre Elder's triptych.

Thanks in advance for your insights 😊
 
I did not really understand your question, but have a look at the Articles tab, you might find a lot of articles about multi-timeframe trading and confirmations.
 

@Zaky Hamdoun tks for your answer 

If I put the question another way, would it be more interesting to use 4 time frames between the Daily and the smallest time frame instead of 3, in order to refine our signal?

I'll take a closer look at your link, thanks again.

 
ZeroCafeine #:

@Zaky Hamdoun tks for your answer 

If I put the question another way, would it be more interesting to use 4 time frames between the Daily and the smallest time frame instead of 3, in order to refine our signal?

I'll take a closer look at your link, thanks again.

I think a dynamic chart is better

 
Nikolai Semko #:

I think a dynamic chart is better

wow that's trippy

Is the native chart the "channel" with the green rectangle ? 

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

wow that's trippy

Is the native chart the "channel" with the green rectangle ? 

In this implementation, the green (turquoise) rectangle acts as a button for a two-dimensional slider, in which horizontal movement is horizontal scrolling of the chart, and vertical movement is changing the scale (dynamic time frame).  Moreover, inside this green rectangle there is a small copy of the main chart within the same boundaries.
 
Nikolai Semko #:
In this implementation, the green (turquoise) rectangle acts as a button for a two-dimensional slider, in which horizontal movement is horizontal scrolling of the chart, and vertical movement is changing the scale (dynamic time frame).  Moreover, inside this green rectangle there is a small copy of the main chart within the same boundaries.

Very elegant 

I like how you mark the position and range in all timeframes

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Very elegant 

I like how you mark the position and range in all timeframes

Thank you))
Therefore, literally with one click of the mouse and its movement, you can find yourself at any point in time of any scale throughout the long history of the symbol.  This seems to be the first implementation of such dynamic visualization of large data.  In any case, I haven't seen anything like it.  Of course, there is still a lot of redundant information, but this is just a test prototype.
 
Nikolai Semko #:
Thank you))
Therefore, literally with one click of the mouse and its movement, you can find yourself at any point in time of any scale throughout the long history of the symbol.  This seems to be the first implementation of such dynamic visualization of large data.  In any case, I haven't seen anything like it.  Of course, there is still a lot of redundant information, but this is just a test prototype.

You can assign the right mouse button to open up the navigation , or , increase its opacity .

So its in the back normally and you scroll horizontally , but if you right click it comes up for vertical scrolling too . 

Just an idea , like Tom Cruise navigated data in minority report xD

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

You can assign the right mouse button to open up the navigation , or , increase its opacity .

So its in the back normally and you scroll horizontally , but if you right click it comes up for vertical scrolling too . 

Just an idea , like Tom Cruise navigated data in minority report xD

Yes, there is something to think about here.  There are many options for implementing a single dynamic chart instead of many time frames to ultimately make chart visualization more user-friendly for the trader.
It might make sense to use the mouse wheel to change the zoom.
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