Problem with MetaTrader 5 Strategy tester
I have a problem,
I'm running MetaTrader 5 Strategy tester with 8 agents (my computer has 16 cores). He hasn't worked for me for a month.
There is no collision with the anti-virus program. Reinstalling didn't help either. All 8 testers are marked as "not connected" in AgentsManager.
I have Win 11, MetaTester Agents Manager build 3783, AVX. The computer is running 24/7. Can someone help me?
Thank you Andreas
Have you checked that you have successfully logged into your MT5 trading account?
I load the newest version. But the same.
MetaTester 5 Agents Manager is a useful tool for those who want to use multiple computers to test their trading strategies on MetaTrader 5. To configure MetaTester 5 Agents Manager, you need to follow these steps:
- Download and install MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Agent from the official MetaQuotes website.
- Run MetaTester 5 Agents Manager and login with your MQL5.community account.
- Select the number of agents you want to create on your computer. Each agent will use a CPU core and a certain amount of RAM.
- Select the folder where you want to store test data and agent history.
- If your computer supports AVX (Advanced Vector Extensions), you can enable this feature to increase agent performance. To check if your computer supports AVX, you can use the program CPU-Z or similar.
- After the configuration is complete, you can start or stop the agent by pressing the Start or Stop button. You can also view agent status, statistics and logs on the interface of MetaTester 5 Agents Manager.
I've done everything now, no changes, none of the agents are connected.
AVX is supported, my computer has Win 11, 16 cores and 64 GB RAM.
The problem also appeared from one day to the next, without there being an update or making any changes to the computer settings.
same problem here, it work perfect on windows 10 without any modifications for me on my laptop 4 cores 8 threads , but on my brand new tower 44 cores 88 threads windows 11 pro , its not working ... anymore ... because it have run for 700 passes, but now ony the laptop still running good up more 1500 passes when tower is stuck at 700
i can mentionned also that the status is all connected with all services running on the win 11 ... but nothing run !!
Hello,
is there any solution to this? I have 4 PC with a bunch of cores to use for backtesting as a local farm. But no portfowarding is working. The agents are not working. I am connected to my mql5 account by selling my core power and can see traffic. But this traffic is not for me. I also forwarded the port in my router. Nothing happens. I am using Win11. Thx in advance.
Hello,
is there any solution to this? I have 4 PC with a bunch of cores to use for backtesting as a local farm. But no portfowarding is working. The agents are not working. I am connected to my mql5 account by selling my core power and can see traffic. But this traffic is not for me. I also forwarded the port in my router. Nothing happens. I am using Win11. Thx in advance.
Hi for all solution seekers.
I found a solution for me. After setting up all connections and ports for this properly I figured out, that multicore usage in local or cloud network is only possible with "Forward Testing" turned on.
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I have a problem,
I'm running MetaTrader 5 Strategy tester with 8 agents (my computer has 16 cores). He hasn't worked for me for a month.
There is no collision with the anti-virus program. Reinstalling didn't help either. All 8 testers are marked as "not connected" in AgentsManager.
I have Win 11, MetaTester Agents Manager build 3783, AVX. The computer is running 24/7. Can someone help me?
Thank you Andreas