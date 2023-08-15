MT5 chart grid - page 2
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I tried to do it with some personal codes but I quickly realized that it was really not that; it blocks me.
here is what i wrote as code :
here is an image where i circled the seed value as an example
The way I would think about this is to calculate the highest highs from the beginning of the current month to now, since the top candle wick of the highest price corresponds to the highest value on the graph.
When you say 0.5, you could say 500 points, but the value of 1 point differs between different symbols.
The way I would think about this is to calculate the highest highs from the beginning of the current month to now, since the top candle wick of the highest price corresponds to the highest value on the graph.
When you say 0.5, you could say 500 points, but the value of 1 point differs between different instruments.
I attached a script
I admit it's a great idea.
I made a mistake saying 500*_Point would be 0.5
You can find out through a print.
so if you want to find a 0.5 rate different in the price you should change the "required_distance" variable to this:
Test:
I don't know if there is an existing function to do so. I found through my own indicator which uses OnChartEvent that y = 9 at the highest grid line value. Then y seems to increase as you move down to the next subsequent horizontal line on the grid (which is a bit strange...but that's the way the software works). Each grid box is a gap of roughly 32 pixels.
Now without using OnChartEvent you can do something like this to do things based on the grid line price values:
It's hacky and complicated, and maybe there is something I don't know about, but perhaps this can work for your use case (if you just keep adding 32 to the pixelY variable, and start at value of 9)