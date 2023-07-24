Can't make purchase for signal subscription

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Hello all,

I can't make a purchase for MT4 signal subscription.

Please check the following image, payment method links aren't accessible.

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Unable to register VPS

Sergey Golubev, 2023.07.03 17:17

Seems, the payment options are not appeared to select.
I had similar case with new computer because I did not install Internet Explorer the latest version (but it was long time ago).
It is the bug in your computer or in your Windows.

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