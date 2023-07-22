A logical way of backtesting
I have a trend unfriendly (reversal) strategy which works well but fails well also. I have it coded by 90% but its in form of an indicator and not ready to run on strategy tester.
If i want to know what caused failure, any optimization method or AI program may provide solution in a better way but I do not know how to think in a logical way to solve this problem by recognizing the cause which make my strategy to fail. I have ideas but Its very troublesome and time consuming work to do manual backtesting on each of ideas one by one, so please suggest me any way which help me solve the problem.
List of ideas i have:
1. I consider when price falls sharply, most of reversal strategy dont work, I consider this as a TP reversal level where price reverse because of profit booking. When price have to go in a trend direction it goes by creating swings and have pullbacks of more than 50%
2. I consider consolidation on tops and bottom as a factor to reduce failures on my strategy
3. I consider pullbacks
4. I consider price extension of previous swing XA
5. I consider engulfs on top and bottom
If you have any more ideas that I should include in my backtest, please inform.
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I have a trend unfriendly (reversal) strategy which works well but fails well also. I have it coded by 90% but its in form of an indicator and not ready to run on strategy tester.
If i want to know what caused failure, any optimization method or AI program may provide solution in a better way but I do not know how to think in a logical way to solve this problem by recognizing the cause which make my strategy to fail. I have ideas but Its very troublesome and time consuming work to do manual backtesting on each of ideas one by one, so please suggest me any way which help me solve the problem.
List of ideas i have:
1. I consider when price falls sharply, most of reversal strategy dont work, I consider this as a TP reversal level where price reverse because of profit booking. When price have to go in a trend direction it goes by creating swings and have pullbacks of more than 50%
2. I consider consolidation on tops and bottom as a factor to reduce failures on my strategy
3. I consider pullbacks
4. I consider price extension of previous swing XA
5. I consider engulfs on top and bottom
If you have any more ideas that I should include in my backtest, please inform.