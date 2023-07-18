How I get 3 minute time frame?

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Is there a way to always have the 3 minute time frame available so I click on it quickly?
 
Program an button the switches to m3.
 

I do not know very quick way.

I am doing the following:
open the chart, right mouse click on the chart and  -


So, I get 3 min chart, and I can attach indicators to the chart.

After that - right mouse click on the chart - Templates - Save Template.

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And I just need to open chart and load this template next time.

 
Dowgods:
Is there a way to always have the 3 minute time frame available so I click on it quickly?

Yes there is :

  1. Right Click on the timeframes bar
  2. Click on customize
  3. Select 3Minutes
  4. Click Insert
  5. Click 3minutes on the right column
  6. Drag it up above 5Minutes
  7. Click Close


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