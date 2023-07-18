How I get 3 minute time frame?
Is there a way to always have the 3 minute time frame available so I click on it quickly?
Program an button the switches to m3.
I do not know very quick way.
I am doing the following:
open the chart, right mouse click on the chart and -
So, I get 3 min chart, and I can attach indicators to the chart.
After that - right mouse click on the chart - Templates - Save Template.
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And I just need to open chart and load this template next time.
Dowgods:
Is there a way to always have the 3 minute time frame available so I click on it quickly?
Is there a way to always have the 3 minute time frame available so I click on it quickly?
Yes there is :
- Right Click on the timeframes bar
- Click on customize
- Select 3Minutes
- Click Insert
- Click 3minutes on the right column
- Drag it up above 5Minutes
- Click Close
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