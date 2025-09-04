Hello Android Apps Mt4/Mt5 cant search broker - page 2
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FXPIG-Server not showing in MT5 Please help
FXPIG-Server is showing in MT5, and I opened demo account with them right now:
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If you have any problem with your broker so ask them for support (because this forum has nothing to do with any broker sorry).
Hello! In the Android apps for MT4 and MT5, the broker search function seems to be broken — I’ve tried multiple times to find my broker, but nothing shows up, even though it's listed on the desktop version. I’ve reinstalled the app and cleared the cache, but the issue persists. Please look into this, as it makes the app unusable for live or demo trading. Thanks in advance!
Hello! In the Android apps for MT4 and MT5, the broker search function seems to be broken — I’ve tried multiple times to find my broker, but nothing shows up, even though it's listed on the desktop version. I’ve reinstalled the app and cleared the cache, but the issue persists. Please look into this, as it makes the app unusable for live or demo trading. Thanks in advance!
Try to specify from a wired or mobile network which operator and in which country the search does not work. Is VPN used? Check with the broker whether it has a mobile terminal and with traders from which countries it works.