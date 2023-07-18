M1 EUR/USD data import to MT4 ,but missing lots of entry
Kyle_L:
Experts of the MT4 Forum :
I have on hand a CSV file with 943690 rows of M1 EUR/USD data which I imported into MT4 via tools-history center, but after importing I found only 79124 records and then I can see quite a lot of breakpoints on the charts.
What is the reason for this? How can I solve this problem?
try increasing your bars in history
Lorentzos Roussos and Experts of the MT4 Forum :
I have changed the bars setting ,but the entry import into the MT4 still keep the same as before (still missing lots of entry from initial csv file )
attached screeen
Files:
MT4_setting_on_Bars.png 162 kb
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Experts of the MT4 Forum :
I have on hand a CSV file with 943690 rows of M1 EUR/USD data which I imported into MT4 via tools-history center, but after importing I found only 79124 records and then I can see quite a lot of breakpoints on the charts.
What is the reason for this? How can I solve this problem?