How many MT5 sessions can run on windows2022
hi, I know MT5 limits the number of MT5 sessions that can run on a certain windows session. That varies depending on the EAs, charts e.t.c each8 Mt5 runs. For my case i run 14 MT5 in one windows session and i am cannot start more.
I use Windows19. I was told by someone if i upgrade to Window2022 i will not be having that problem. Is that true or the limit on MT5 sessions does not depend on the Windows version?
Hi Georgios,
you can use up to 32 MetaTrader terminals on the same computer (more if you use different user sessions), be it in separate installations of as manual portable mode.
Could you argue what error or problem you get when you try to open terminal #15?
Hi Georgios,
you can use up to 32 MetaTrader terminals on the same computer (more if you use different user sessions), be it in separate installations of as manual portable mode.
Could you argue what error or problem you get when you try to open terminal #15?
I get error 5004 for my EA running on that MT5 instance. That is for an MT5 and not MT4.Not sure if it relates to the number of MT5 i have open but when i try to install that MT5 in another VPS with only 4 Mt5 running there is no problems.
The message 5004 indicates the following:
|
ERR_CANNOT_OPEN_FILE
|
5004
|
File opening error
Please contact the author of the EA, as this is something only he can fix.
The message 5004 indicates the following:
|
ERR_CANNOT_OPEN_FILE
|
5004
|
File opening error
Please contact the author of the EA, as this is something only he can fix.
i did already 2 days ago. He cannot fix that. It may have no impact in the performance of the EA as it does all what is expected but still i do not like to see that error
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hi, I know MT5 limits the number of MT5 sessions that can run on a certain windows session. That varies depending on the EAs, charts e.t.c each8 Mt5 runs. For my case i run 14 MT5 in one windows session and i am cannot start more.
I use Windows19. I was told by someone if i upgrade to Window2022 i will not be having that problem. Is that true or the limit on MT5 sessions does not depend on the Windows version?