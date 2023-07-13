Where can I get the full list.
Where can I get the full list of OBJPROP constants values or how can I check which number represents which constant?
On mt4 no errors for the below but for mt5 some of the below return errors.
Where can I get the full list of OBJPROP constants values or how can I check which number represents which constant?
On mt4 no errors for the below but for mt5 some of the below return errors.
enum ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_DOUBLE (5) OBJPROP_PRICE [9] OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE [204] OBJPROP_SCALE [1006] OBJPROP_ANGLE [1007] OBJPROP_DEVIATION [1010] -------------------------- enum ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER (45) OBJPROP_COLOR [0] OBJPROP_STYLE [1] OBJPROP_WIDTH [2] OBJPROP_BACK [3] OBJPROP_SELECTED [4] OBJPROP_TYPE [7] OBJPROP_TIME [8] OBJPROP_SELECTABLE [10] OBJPROP_CREATETIME [11] OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES [12] OBJPROP_LEVELS [200] OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR [201] OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE [202] OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH [203] OBJPROP_ZORDER [207] OBJPROP_HIDDEN [208] OBJPROP_FONTSIZE [1002] OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT [1003] OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT [1004] OBJPROP_ELLIPSE [1005] OBJPROP_ARROWCODE [1008] OBJPROP_ANCHOR [1011] OBJPROP_XDISTANCE [1012] OBJPROP_YDISTANCE [1013] OBJPROP_DIRECTION [1014] OBJPROP_DEGREE [1015] OBJPROP_DRAWLINES [1016] OBJPROP_STATE [1018] OBJPROP_XSIZE [1019] OBJPROP_YSIZE [1020] OBJPROP_PERIOD [1022] OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE [1023] OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE [1024] OBJPROP_BGCOLOR [1025] OBJPROP_CORNER [1026] OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE [1027] OBJPROP_READONLY [1028] OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE [1029] OBJPROP_CHART_ID [1030] OBJPROP_FILL [1031] OBJPROP_RAY [1032] OBJPROP_XOFFSET [1033] OBJPROP_YOFFSET [1034] OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR [1035] OBJPROP_ALIGN [1036] -------------------------- enum ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING (7) OBJPROP_NAME [5] OBJPROP_TEXT [6] OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT [205] OBJPROP_TOOLTIP [206] OBJPROP_FONT [1001] OBJPROP_BMPFILE [1017] OBJPROP_SYMBOL [1021]
Hope is not for decompilation purposes
I also noticed the mt5 IDE accepts it as below and doesn't return an error.
ObjectSetInteger(0,"MyObject",(ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER) 1000,0);
Hope is not for decompilation purposes
Also some of these don't match those on mql website e.g OBJPROP_CORNER as in this page https://docs.mql4.com/constants/objectconstants/enum_object_property
- docs.mql4.com
Also some of these don't match those on mql website e.g OBJPROP_CORNER as in this page https://docs.mql4.com/constants/objectconstants/enum_object_property
In value , yes , these are from mql5 i should have clarified .
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Where can I get the full list of OBJPROP constants values or how can I check which number represents which constant?
On mt4 no errors for the below but for mt5 the below returns errors.