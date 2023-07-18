Zone recovery
There are a few ones in the market.
You could learn to code, it won't be that hard to code such simple EAs, plus with time you'll be able to add any feature you want. It's a skill with great ROI. But the mql5 market likely has what you want although it might not be in plain sight.
Zeiad Elezaby:
Thương nhân tôi cần sự giúp đỡ của bạn để tìm một EA làm điều này:
Chắc hẳn các bạn đều biết nguyên lý phục hồi Zone (hình 1) và có chuyên gia làm việc này,
những gì tôi cần tìm là EA tương tự cho phép bạn mở rộng vùng phục hồi (hình 2) để ngăn tham gia nhiều giao dịch nếu thị trường đi ngang - điều này xảy ra thường xuyên-, mặt khác, "mô hình tam giác mở rộng" rất hiếm .
Do you want help with coding or do you want a complete EA?
I can build you one.
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Traders i need your help to find an EA do this:
All of you know the Zone recovery principle (image 1) and there are experts do this,
what i need to find is similar EA which allows you to expand the recovery zone (image 2) to prevent entering many trades if the market go side ways -which happens frequently- , on the other hand the "expanding triangle pattern" is so rare.