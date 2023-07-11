need help with logic

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Hello

i am trying to code an inner bars indicator , (bars not 1 or 2 bars)

scan the last 10 bars and pick the main bar that its high and low did not break by body of any bars after  it .

the logic to code this is getting out of mind completely .

i appreciate any direction , thanks

 
Ahmed_Fouda:

Hello

i am trying to code an inner bars indicator , (bars not 1 or 2 bars)

scan the last 10 bars and pick the main bar that its high and low did not break by body of any bars after  it .

the logic to code this is getting out of mind completely .

i appreciate any direction , thanks

Hello

The high and low or the high from open , close and the low from open ,close ?

The scan starts 10 bars back or you want it to be unbroken for 10 bars to its right ?

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Hello

The high and low or the high from open , close and the low from open ,close ?

The scan starts 10 bars back or you want it to be unbroken for 10 bars to its right ?


as an example , the hi /low if the first candle was not broken untill candle index3 and broke it with body .  breaking with wicks are not counted . 

so its just hi/low not high from open

the scan just for 10 last candle as more than that is not needed , not the inside bars , the inside bars could range from 1 till 10  .

hope its clear

 
Ahmed_Fouda #:


as an example , the hi /low if the first candle was not broken untill candle index3 and broke it with body .  breaking with wicks are not counted . 

so its just hi/low not high from open

the scan just for 10 last candle as more than that is not needed , not the inside bars , the inside bars could range from 1 till 10  .

hope its clear

Try this :

#property copyright "Go to the discussion"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/450585"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#define SYSTEM_TAG "IBR_"
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   2
//--- plot IBTop
#property indicator_label1  "Up"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1  clrRoyalBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- plot IBBottom
#property indicator_label2  "Down"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color2  clrCrimson
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  1

input int ScanLimit=300;//Initial bars to scan (for testing)
input int ScanRange=10;//Scan range for each IB (to its right)
input int MinForSignal=3;//Min Length for signal
input color Fill=clrRed;//Color
//--- indicator buffers
double         IBUp[],IBDown[];
double         IBTopBuffer[];
double         IBBottomBuffer[];
double         IBValid[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   ObjectsDeleteAll(ChartID(),SYSTEM_TAG);
   IBRCO=0;
   SetIndexBuffer(0,IBUp,INDICATOR_DATA);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,233);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,IBDown,INDICATOR_DATA);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,234);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,IBTopBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,IBBottomBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,IBValid,INDICATOR_DATA);
   reset();
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
void reset(){ 
  ArrayInitialize(IBUp,0.0);
  ArrayInitialize(IBDown,0.0);
  ArrayInitialize(IBTopBuffer,0.0);
  ArrayInitialize(IBBottomBuffer,0.0);
  ArrayInitialize(IBValid,0.0);
  }
void OnDeinit(const int reason){reset();ObjectsDeleteAll(ChartID(),SYSTEM_TAG);IBRCO=0;}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
  int from=rates_total-1;
  int to=rates_total-2;
  if(prev_calculated==0){
    from=rates_total-1-ScanLimit;
    if(from<1){from=1;}
    }
  else if(prev_calculated==rates_total){
    from=rates_total;
    }   
  else if((rates_total-prev_calculated)==1){
    from=rates_total-2;
    }
  for(int i=from;i<=to;i++){
    //if we in a valid extend it 
      if(IBValid[i-1]>0.0)
        {
        IBValid[i]=IBValid[i-1]+1.0;
        //propagate
        IBTopBuffer[i]=IBTopBuffer[i-1];
        IBBottomBuffer[i]=IBBottomBuffer[i-1];
        if(((int)MathFloor(IBValid[i]))>MinForSignal){       
          EditIBR(IBRCO,time[i]);
          }
        }else{
        IBValid[i]=0.0;
        IBTopBuffer[i]=0.0;
        IBBottomBuffer[i]=0.0;
        IBUp[i]=0.0;
        IBDown[i]=0.0;
        }
    //if IBValid above the limit kill it 
      if(((int)MathFloor(IBValid[i]))>ScanRange){killIt(i);}
    //if in IBValid and the body slams it , kill it
      if(((int)MathFloor(IBValid[i]))>=MinForSignal){
      if(close[i]>IBTopBuffer[i]){
        IBUp[i]=close[i];
        killIt(i);
        }
      else if(close[i]<IBBottomBuffer[i]){
        IBDown[i]=close[i];
        killIt(i);
        }
      }
    //if not valid start it
      if(IBValid[i]==0.0){
      IBTopBuffer[i]=high[i];
      IBBottomBuffer[i]=low[i];
      IBValid[i]=1.0;
      }
    //if 2 section draw
      if(((int)MathFloor(IBValid[i]))==MinForSignal){
      createIBR(time[i-(MinForSignal-1)],time[i],IBTopBuffer[i],IBBottomBuffer[i],Fill);
      }
    }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
  return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void killIt(int i){
        IBValid[i]=0.0;
        IBTopBuffer[i]=0.0;
        IBBottomBuffer[i]=0.0;
}

int IBRCO=0;
void createIBR(datetime time_from,
               datetime time_to,
               double top,
               double bottom,
               color col){
IBRCO++;
string name=SYSTEM_TAG+"_"+IntegerToString(IBRCO);               
ObjectCreate(ChartID(),name,OBJ_RECTANGLE,0,time_from,top,time_to,bottom);
ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_BACK,true);
ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_COLOR,col);
ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_FILL,true);
ChartRedraw(0);
}

void EditIBR(int co,datetime new_time_to){
string name=SYSTEM_TAG+"_"+IntegerToString(IBRCO);
ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_TIME,1,new_time_to);
ChartRedraw(0);
}
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Try this :

Lorentzos , cant thank you enough, Great work, Thanks a lot !!

just one thing , the color of the rectangle object is not changing , weird


in line 24 i changed it in code  but it still getting back to red (not crimson) color

 
Ahmed_Fouda #:

Lorentzos , cant thank you enough, Great work, Thanks a lot !!

just one thing , the color of the rectangle object is not changing , weird


in line 24 i changed it in code  but it still getting back to red (not crimson) color

You are welcome!

Yeah my bad , the FILL parameter means (fill true/false)

i will update the code

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

You are welcome!

Yeah my bad , the FILL parameter means (fill true/false)

i will update the code

its ok , i did it already

thanks a lot again .

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