Can't make tick comparison function pick up the difference in flags between two ticks
I changed the function to this :
bool compareTicks(MqlTick &a,MqlTick &b){ if(a.time!=b.time){Print("Different time");return(false);} if(a.time_msc!=b.time_msc){Print("Different MSC");return(false);} if(a.ask!=b.ask){Print("Different ASK ("+DoubleToString(a.ask,_Digits)+") ("+DoubleToString(b.ask,_Digits)+")");return(false);} if(a.bid!=b.bid){Print("Different BID");return(false);} if(a.last!=b.last){Print("Different LAST");return(false);} if(a.flags!=b.flags) { Print("Different FLAGS"); bool a_bid=(a.flags&TICK_FLAG_BID)==TICK_FLAG_BID; bool a_ask=(a.flags&TICK_FLAG_ASK)==TICK_FLAG_ASK; bool a_last=(a.flags&TICK_FLAG_LAST)==TICK_FLAG_LAST; bool a_vol=(a.flags&TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)==TICK_FLAG_VOLUME; bool a_buy=(a.flags&TICK_FLAG_BUY)==TICK_FLAG_BUY; bool a_sell=(a.flags&TICK_FLAG_SELL)==TICK_FLAG_SELL; bool b_bid=(b.flags&TICK_FLAG_BID)==TICK_FLAG_BID; bool b_ask=(b.flags&TICK_FLAG_ASK)==TICK_FLAG_ASK; bool b_last=(b.flags&TICK_FLAG_LAST)==TICK_FLAG_LAST; bool b_vol=(b.flags&TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)==TICK_FLAG_VOLUME; bool b_buy=(b.flags&TICK_FLAG_BUY)==TICK_FLAG_BUY; bool b_sell=(b.flags&TICK_FLAG_SELL)==TICK_FLAG_SELL; if(a_bid!=b_bid){Print("Different BID FLAG");} if(a_ask!=b_ask){Print("Different ASK FLAG");} if(a_last!=b_last){Print("Different LAST FLAG");} if(a_vol!=b_vol){Print("Different VOLUME FLAG");} if(a_buy!=b_buy){Print("Different BUY FLAG");} if(a_sell!=b_sell){Print("Different SELL FLAG");} if(a_ask){Print("A::ASK");} if(a_bid){Print("A::BID");} if(a_last){Print("A::LAST");} if(a_buy){Print("A::BUY");} if(a_sell){Print("A::SELL");} if(a_vol){Print("A::VOL");} if(b_ask){Print("B::ASK");} if(b_bid){Print("B::BID");} if(b_last){Print("B::LAST");} if(b_buy){Print("B::BUY");} if(b_sell){Print("B::SELL");} if(b_vol){Print("B::VOL");} //scan b for extra flags as it is a default tick //4 bytes for(int i=0;i<4;i++){ //8 bits uint v=0; for(int j=0;j<8;j++){ if(v==0){v=1;}else{v*=2;} uint test_flag=v<<(i*8); if((b.flags&test_flag)==test_flag){ Print("B::TEST FLAG ("+IntegerToString(test_flag)+") present"); } } } Print("A("+IntegerToString(a.flags)+")B("+IntegerToString(b.flags)+")"); return(false); } if(a.volume!=b.volume){Print("Different VOLUME");return(false);} if(a.volume_real!=b.volume_real){Print("Different VOLUME REAL");return(false);} return(true); }
I discovered that both ticks have the same "known" flags but then found an undocumented tick flag in the "default" (downloaded not uncompressed) tick.
Tick A:: is the result of reconstruction from the compressed stream
Tick B:: is the tick as it was downloaded
The report catces TICK_FLAG_ASK and TICK_FLAG_B on both and on the downloaded tick (B) it catches flag with value 128.
these are the values of the tick flags from another script :
There is no flag with bit resulting in 128
MqlTick a,b={0}; a.flags=TICK_FLAG_ASK; Print("ASK ("+IntegerToString(a.flags)+")"); a.flags=TICK_FLAG_BID; Print("BID ("+IntegerToString(a.flags)+")"); a.flags=TICK_FLAG_LAST; Print("LAST ("+IntegerToString(a.flags)+")"); a.flags=TICK_FLAG_VOLUME; Print("VOLU ("+IntegerToString(a.flags)+")"); a.flags=TICK_FLAG_BUY; Print("BUY ("+IntegerToString(a.flags)+")"); a.flags=TICK_FLAG_SELL; Print("SELL ("+IntegerToString(a.flags)+")");
So , unless i'm not messing up something , (i'm not touching the downloaded ticks they remain as is) ,
what is the undocumented tick flag ?
Here is the response for the undocumented tick flag(s)
Did not understand nothing.
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Slava, 2018.12.04 11:09
Это - служебный флаг, который выставляет датафид, если у тика по какой-либо причине не был выставлен флаг TICK_FLAG_BID, при том что тик должен быть применён к бару.
Translation :
This is a service flag that sets the datafeed if the tick has not had the TICK_FLAG_BID flag set for any reason, while the tick must be applied to the bar.
I just checked the documented (the flags they want us to know about) flags and the tick streams matched .
I hope there isn't any easter egg tick flag that represents "Synthesized ticks" or something ...
anyway , the docs are good for motivating you to go to the gym i give them that .
Here is the response for the undocumented tick flag(s)
Did not understand nothing.
Translation :
I just checked the documented (the flags they want us to know about) flags and the tick streams matched .
I hope there isn't any easter egg tick flag that represents "Synthesized ticks" or something ...
anyway , the docs are good for motivating you to go to the gym i give them that .
It's an internal flag for the platform, you should just ignore it.
Yeah , they could have added it in the docs though .
I mean :
- them documenting it , 3.2 seconds
- me discovering it , 5 hours
Yeah , they could have added it in the docs though .
I mean :
- them documenting it , 3.2 seconds
- me discovering it , 5 hours
Or you read/search the forum. I made a post about it 5 years ago already.
But who is searching and reading nowadays...
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How to decompose tick volume into buy and sell ticks?
Alain Verleyen, 2018.12.07 16:10
- We will never get these information on Forex, simply because they are not provided by the broker. On some broker (still talking about Forex) you will find FLAG_BUY and FLAG_SELL set, but always both at the same time.
- There is an undocumented flag (=128), seems it's more internal information from MT5, I asked to the developer but I didn't understand clearly the answer.
- CopyTicks() and CopyTicksRange() have several weaknesses (or bugs ? ), and they seems to be too slow. Well they can manipulate a lot of data so it takes time but it seems too much time. I am currently trying to get answers from developers.
Or you read/search the forum. I made a post about it 5 years ago already.
But who is searching and reading nowadays...
Yeah , i found the response to your question actually .
The thing is as a bad coder i tend to assume there's something wrong on my end first so we i'll go through all scenarios before the "wait a minute" .
If i went back in time the Alain that discovered this would agree "it could be in the docs." 😋 (would also but dogecoin).
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Hi i have this comparator of ticks (to determine whether or not compression and decompression results in the same tick stream)
The function reports a difference in tick flags but i cannot make it report on which flags specifically.
this is the function :
and this is what it reprorts
thank you