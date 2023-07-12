ForexProTools New Filter Not Allowing MT4 Access - page 2

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Neill Thomas Campbell Forbes #:

Yes, ignore the text in the message box, that's just a message saying it can't connect to the website. Of course the web address is in the WebRequest, it's been working for months.

I see .

What is the response code from the server ? 503?

(you might not be seeing the status , sorry )

Try this as well (cmd as admin)


 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

I see .

What is the response code from the server ? 503?

0 23:00:00.553 AutoPipEA Gold XAUUSD,M15: News Loading...

0 23:00:19.456 AutoPipEA Gold XAUUSD,M15: WebRequest error, err.code  =5203


 
Neill Thomas Campbell Forbes #:

0 23:00:00.553 AutoPipEA Gold XAUUSD,M15: News Loading...

0 23:00:19.456 AutoPipEA Gold XAUUSD,M15: WebRequest error, err.code  =5203


it takes 19 seconds ?

Do you have wampp xampp installed or something ?

set the 15000 ms value to 99000 ms 

as well as this :

 

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

it takes 19 seconds ?

Do you have wampp xampp installed or something ?

set the 15000 ms value to 99000 ms 

as well as this :

 

I have running on other EAs and varies between 16 and 19 seconds.

No nothing like that installed. 

I tried the flushdns and no difference... still a mystery

I suspect they have disallowed access from MT4. The site has done this in the past.
 
Neill Thomas Campbell Forbes #:

I have running on other EAs and varies between 16 and 19 seconds.

No nothing like that installed. 

I tried the flushdns and no difference... still a mystery

I suspect they have disallowed access from MT4. The site has done this in the past.

But i can access it .

Are you using a vpn with the location set to the US ?

What is the frequency and concurrency of the requests with the other eas ?
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

But i can access it .

Are you using a vpn with the location set to the US ?

What is the frequency and concurrency of the requests with the other eas ?

Interesting. No VPN. Nothing has changed on my EA PC on the 5th to my knowledge.

The webrequest is called every tick the software runs.

 
Neill Thomas Campbell Forbes #:

Interesting. No VPN. Nothing has changed on my EA PC on the 5th to my knowledge.

The webrequest is called every tick the software runs.

So 5 eas are trying to call the server on each tick ?

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

So 5 eas are trying to call the server on each tick ?

Apologies, they WebRequest is only called on startup and once every 24 hours from then.

 
Neill Thomas Campbell Forbes #:

Apologies, they WebRequest is only called on startup and once every 24 hours from then.

So 5 EAs call the server at the time you open the terminal , for any timeframes they are attached to.

Did you try a single ea test with 99000 ms in the timeout field ? (use this one and change the timeouts)

#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {

   
  while(!EventSetMillisecondTimer(44)){
       Sleep(144);
       }
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

void OnTick()
  {
  }
void OnTimer()
  {   
  EventKillTimer();
  ReadCBOE();
  ExpertRemove();
  }
string ReadCBOE()
  {

   string cookie=NULL,headers;
   char post[],result[],data[];     string TXT="";
   int res;
//--- to work with the server, you must add the URL "https://www.google.com/finance"  
//--- the list of allowed URL (Main menu-> Tools-> Settings tab "Advisors"): 
   string google_url="https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com";
//--- 
   ResetLastError();
//--- download html-pages
   int timeout=5000; //--- timeout less than 1,000 (1 sec.) is insufficient at a low speed of the Internet
   res=WebRequest("GET","https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com","Referer: https://www.investing.com/economic-calendar/\r\nUser-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 16_3_1 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/605.1.15 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/16.3 Mobile/15E148 Safari/604.1\r\n",15000,data,result,headers); 
//--- error checking
   if(res==-1)
     {
      Print("WebRequest error, err.code  =",GetLastError());
      MessageBox("You must add the address ' "+google_url+"' in the list of allowed URL tab 'Advisors' "," Error ",MB_ICONINFORMATION);
      //--- You must add the address ' "+ google url"' in the list of allowed URL tab 'Advisors' "," Error "
     }
   else
     {
      //--- successful download
      //PrintFormat("File successfully downloaded, the file size in bytes  =%d.",ArraySize(result)); 
      //--- save the data in the file
      int filehandle=FileOpen("news-log.html",FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
      //--- ïðîâåðêà îøèáêè 
      if(filehandle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         //---save the contents of the array result [] in file 
         FileWriteArray(filehandle,result,0,ArraySize(result));
         //--- close file 
         FileClose(filehandle);
         
         int filehandle2=FileOpen("news-log.html",FILE_READ|FILE_BIN);
         TXT=FileReadString(filehandle2,ArraySize(result));
         FileClose(filehandle2);
         Print("DONE");
        }else{
         Print("Error in FileOpen. Error code =",GetLastError());
        }
     }

   return(TXT);
  }
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

So 5 EAs call the server at the time you open the terminal , for any timeframes they are attached to.

I don't use any more than 2 EAs per terminal, yes they will call at the same time. Single EA terminals have the same issue.

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