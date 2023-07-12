ForexProTools New Filter Not Allowing MT4 Access - page 2
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Yes, ignore the text in the message box, that's just a message saying it can't connect to the website. Of course the web address is in the WebRequest, it's been working for months.
I see .
What is the response code from the server ? 503?
(you might not be seeing the status , sorry )
Try this as well (cmd as admin)
I see .
What is the response code from the server ? 503?
0 23:00:00.553 AutoPipEA Gold XAUUSD,M15: News Loading...
0 23:00:19.456 AutoPipEA Gold XAUUSD,M15: WebRequest error, err.code =5203
0 23:00:00.553 AutoPipEA Gold XAUUSD,M15: News Loading...
0 23:00:19.456 AutoPipEA Gold XAUUSD,M15: WebRequest error, err.code =5203
it takes 19 seconds ?
Do you have wampp xampp installed or something ?
set the 15000 ms value to 99000 ms
as well as this :
it takes 19 seconds ?
Do you have wampp xampp installed or something ?
set the 15000 ms value to 99000 ms
as well as this :
I have running on other EAs and varies between 16 and 19 seconds.
No nothing like that installed.
I tried the flushdns and no difference... still a mysteryI suspect they have disallowed access from MT4. The site has done this in the past.
I have running on other EAs and varies between 16 and 19 seconds.
No nothing like that installed.
I tried the flushdns and no difference... still a mysteryI suspect they have disallowed access from MT4. The site has done this in the past.
But i can access it .
Are you using a vpn with the location set to the US ?What is the frequency and concurrency of the requests with the other eas ?
But i can access it .
Are you using a vpn with the location set to the US ?What is the frequency and concurrency of the requests with the other eas ?
Interesting. No VPN. Nothing has changed on my EA PC on the 5th to my knowledge.
The webrequest is called every tick the software runs.
Interesting. No VPN. Nothing has changed on my EA PC on the 5th to my knowledge.
The webrequest is called every tick the software runs.
So 5 eas are trying to call the server on each tick ?
So 5 eas are trying to call the server on each tick ?
Apologies, they WebRequest is only called on startup and once every 24 hours from then.
Apologies, they WebRequest is only called on startup and once every 24 hours from then.
So 5 EAs call the server at the time you open the terminal , for any timeframes they are attached to.
Did you try a single ea test with 99000 ms in the timeout field ? (use this one and change the timeouts)
So 5 EAs call the server at the time you open the terminal , for any timeframes they are attached to.
I don't use any more than 2 EAs per terminal, yes they will call at the same time. Single EA terminals have the same issue.