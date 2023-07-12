ForexProTools New Filter Not Allowing MT4 Access
Read here please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/389592
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Read here please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/389592
Read here please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/389592
There has been no real updates on this post in months. The WebRequest started to fail with error 5203 from last week.
Just find out what has changed "from last week"
What does your request look like if you don't mind sharing .
Lorentzos Roussos #:
What does your request look like if you don't mind sharing .
What does your request look like if you don't mind sharing .
The below code is used to read the WebRequest
string ReadCBOE() { string cookie=NULL,headers; char post[],result[],data[]; string TXT=""; int res; //--- to work with the server, you must add the URL "https://www.google.com/finance" //--- the list of allowed URL (Main menu-> Tools-> Settings tab "Advisors"): string google_url="https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com"; //--- ResetLastError(); //--- download html-pages int timeout=5000; //--- timeout less than 1,000 (1 sec.) is insufficient at a low speed of the Internet res=WebRequest("GET","https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com","Referer: https://www.investing.com/economic-calendar/\r\nUser-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 16_3_1 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/605.1.15 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/16.3 Mobile/15E148 Safari/604.1\r\n",15000,data,result,headers); //--- error checking if(res==-1) { Print("WebRequest error, err.code =",GetLastError()); MessageBox("You must add the address ' "+google_url+"' in the list of allowed URL tab 'Advisors' "," Error ",MB_ICONINFORMATION); //--- You must add the address ' "+ google url"' in the list of allowed URL tab 'Advisors' "," Error " } else { //--- successful download //PrintFormat("File successfully downloaded, the file size in bytes =%d.",ArraySize(result)); //--- save the data in the file int filehandle=FileOpen("news-log.html",FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN); //--- ïðîâåðêà îøèáêè if(filehandle!=INVALID_HANDLE) { //---save the contents of the array result [] in file FileWriteArray(filehandle,result,0,ArraySize(result)); //--- close file FileClose(filehandle); int filehandle2=FileOpen("news-log.html",FILE_READ|FILE_BIN); TXT=FileReadString(filehandle2,ArraySize(result)); FileClose(filehandle2); }else{ Print("Error in FileOpen. Error code =",GetLastError()); } } return(TXT); }
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Hi,
I've been using https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com as my news filter source and it now not allowing access since last week.
Anyone else having this problem?