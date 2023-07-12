ForexProTools New Filter Not Allowing MT4 Access

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Hi,

I've been using https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com as my news filter source and it now not allowing access since last week.

Anyone else having this problem?

 
Read here please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/389592
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Read here please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/389592

There has been no real updates on this post in months. The WebRequest started to fail with error 5203 from last week.

 
Just find out what has changed "from last week"
 
What does your request look like if you don't mind sharing . 
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:
What does your request look like if you don't mind sharing . 

The below code is used to read the WebRequest

string ReadCBOE()
  {

   string cookie=NULL,headers;
   char post[],result[],data[];     string TXT="";
   int res;
//--- to work with the server, you must add the URL "https://www.google.com/finance"  
//--- the list of allowed URL (Main menu-> Tools-> Settings tab "Advisors"): 
   string google_url="https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com";
//--- 
   ResetLastError();
//--- download html-pages
   int timeout=5000; //--- timeout less than 1,000 (1 sec.) is insufficient at a low speed of the Internet
   res=WebRequest("GET","https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com","Referer: https://www.investing.com/economic-calendar/\r\nUser-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 16_3_1 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/605.1.15 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/16.3 Mobile/15E148 Safari/604.1\r\n",15000,data,result,headers); 
//--- error checking
   if(res==-1)
     {
      Print("WebRequest error, err.code  =",GetLastError());
      MessageBox("You must add the address ' "+google_url+"' in the list of allowed URL tab 'Advisors' "," Error ",MB_ICONINFORMATION);
      //--- You must add the address ' "+ google url"' in the list of allowed URL tab 'Advisors' "," Error "
     }
   else
     {
      //--- successful download
      //PrintFormat("File successfully downloaded, the file size in bytes  =%d.",ArraySize(result)); 
      //--- save the data in the file
      int filehandle=FileOpen("news-log.html",FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
      //--- ïðîâåðêà îøèáêè 
      if(filehandle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         //---save the contents of the array result [] in file 
         FileWriteArray(filehandle,result,0,ArraySize(result));
         //--- close file 
         FileClose(filehandle);

         int filehandle2=FileOpen("news-log.html",FILE_READ|FILE_BIN);
         TXT=FileReadString(filehandle2,ArraySize(result));
         FileClose(filehandle2);
        }else{
         Print("Error in FileOpen. Error code =",GetLastError());
        }
     }

   return(TXT);
  }
 
Carl Schreiber #:
Just find out what has changed "from last week"

The link still works through the browser.

 

It downloaded it properly here 

How often do you ping the server ?

(and what is the server status code when it fails)

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

It downloaded it properly here 

How often do you ping the server ?

The EA pings the server at the start of the trading day and startup. Last update was 05/07/2023.



 
Neill Thomas Campbell Forbes #:

The EA pings the server at the start of the trading day and startup. Last update was 05/07/2023.



You need to do this first , if this is the error you are getting :


 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

You need to do this first , if this is the error you are getting :


Yes, ignore the text in the message box, that's just a message saying it can't connect to the website. Of course the web address is in the WebRequest, it's been working for months.

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