Line characteristics
William210:Nothing related to colors, look at the "Levels" tab (Niveaux).
Hello
I would like to know how to have the line characteristics in the indicator properties I didn’t want to set up a buffer to make these lines, but rather go through the command
It appears well in the “input data” tab but not at all in the “colors” tab It has no name, no default color, no line thickness, no line type
How to have this possibility, whether with the property or the set in oninit?
Here are some screenshots
The “input data” tab
The “colors” tab
Thank you
Too bad.
Thanks a lot
Thanks a lot
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Hello
I would like to know how to have the line characteristics in the indicator properties I didn’t want to set up a buffer to make these lines, but rather go through the command
It appears well in the “input data” tab but not at all in the “colors” tab It has no name, no default color, no line thickness, no line type
How to have this possibility, whether with the property or the set in oninit?
Here are some screenshots
The “input data” tab
The “colors” tab
Thank you