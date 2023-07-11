Line characteristics

New comment
 

Hello

I would like to know how to have the line characteristics in the indicator properties I didn’t want to set up a buffer to make these lines, but rather go through the command

#property indicator_level3 70

It appears well in the “input data” tab but not at all in the “colors” tab It has no name, no default color, no line thickness, no line type

How to have this possibility, whether with the property or the set in oninit?

Here are some screenshots

The “input data” tab


The “colors” tab


Thank you

 
William210:

Hello

I would like to know how to have the line characteristics in the indicator properties I didn’t want to set up a buffer to make these lines, but rather go through the command

It appears well in the “input data” tab but not at all in the “colors” tab It has no name, no default color, no line thickness, no line type

How to have this possibility, whether with the property or the set in oninit?

Here are some screenshots

The “input data” tab


The “colors” tab


Thank you

Nothing related to colors, look at the "Levels" tab (Niveaux).
 
Too bad.
Thanks a lot
New comment