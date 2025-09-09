Will the EA crash ? - page 2
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is there an extra 8 byte member in it not documented?
No.
4 double + 2 long + 1 datetime + 1 int = 7*8 + 4 = 60
struct MqlTick
{
datetime time; // Time of the last prices update
double bid; // Current Bid price
double ask; // Current Ask price
double last; // Price of the last deal (Last)
ulong volume; // Volume for the current Last price
long time_msc; // Time of a price last update in milliseconds
uint flags; // Tick flags
double volume_real; // Volume for the current Last price with greater accuracy
};
It makes a "poke" pass at first going back month by month requesting just one tick.
Then it finds the earliest tick and requests everything .
Ah yes, I see.Why -1 ?
Ah yes, I see.Why -1 ?
For all
For all
The documentation said 0, and it works. You should better stick with it.
Okay , will do .
That's the ticks data files, yes.
So when you use CopyTicks() and there is no data they will be download. If the data files are present they will be loaded in memory. That's what I am calling the cached data. They will remain in memory for 30 minutes (unless you used them of course).
I just tried to download a lot of ticks at once with CopyTIcksRange() and I got an error 4004 (as documented).
ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY
4004
Not enough memory to perform the system function
Ok, so I just checked, if you have some memory limit reached, you need to do it by chunks. The cache will then be invalidated (and not accumulated), so you can process all ticks history, step by step.
so i'm getting the error and "i can't see it" because i do it all in one go. (and because i'm not checking)
so i'm getting the error and "i can't see it" because i do it all in one go. (and because i'm not checking)
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Библиотеки: MultiTester
fxsaber, 2025.09.09 18:38