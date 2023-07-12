Experts: Grid Trading Algo

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Grid Trading Algo:

This is a grid trading algorithm idea.

Author: Peter Mueller

 

Hi Peter,

good idea but looks not as promising in backtesting (M5 EURUSD, this year until now)

What do think. Maybe I took the wrong parameters...?

Greets

 
Frika #:

Hi Peter,

good idea but looks not as promising in backtesting (M5 EURUSD, this year until now)

What do think. Maybe I took the wrong parameters...?

Greets


  Wrong timeframe. 

  Trades.png shows H1. 

 
You mention your "AdvantEdge" product, but it's not listed on your profile anywhere
 
seems okay. I will test this on a demo account with same setting with the author later . thanks
 
input double Tp = 0.5; and input int MaPeriod = 95; TF= H1
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