Experts: Grid Trading Algo
seems okay. I will test this on a demo account with same setting with the author later . thanks
input double Tp = 0.5; and input int MaPeriod = 95; TF= H1
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Grid Trading Algo:
This is a grid trading algorithm idea.
Author: Peter Mueller