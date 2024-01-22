Experts: KA-Gold Bot
Can I just install it and go?
Or does it need too fix settings?
Ive backtested it with the original settings, only losses..
Never traded with keltnerbands before so dont really know what to mix with. What timeframe would u say I should use, saw that u were testing it on 15m so ive done that to but tried every time frame
Never traded with keltnerbands before so dont really know what to mix with. What timeframe would u say I should use, saw that u were testing it on 15m so ive done that to but tried every time frame
you will not regrate try this one.
How do install it?
what are the best settings for this EA? What timeframe is best to let it trade on?
didn't open any position. Delete !!
I like the concept of the bot, but it doesn't place any trades. Strategy test produces results, but the graph doesn't create a profits chart, it's just a bunch of dots for each trade made.
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KA-Gold Bot:
KA-Gold Bot is an advanced trading advisor specifically designed for gold, utilizing the powerful combination of the Keltner channel strategy and two exponential moving averages (EMAs) - the 10-period EMA and the 200-period EMA. Principle of Operation: The 10-period EMA represents the average price cutting above/below the Keltner band, confirming an uptrend/downtrend. The price being above the 200-period EMA supports the uptrend/downtrend. This indicates that the uptrend/downtrend has been stronger than the previous 10 periods, considering the volatility over the last 50 periods.
Author: Nguyen Quoc Hung