Problem with Off Quotes

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Off quotes

Hi all, I'm trying to manually close a sell order but I have an Off Quotes result.

I push yellow key to close by market. Position size is 2.9 and I'm trying to close 0.7.

Open price: 4450

Stop: 4500

Bid: 4409.4.

I don't understand where is the problem.

 
Alberto Tortella:

Hi all, I'm trying to manually close a sell order but I have an Off Quotes result.

I push yellow key to close by market. Position size is 2.9 and I'm trying to close 0.7.

Open price: 4450

Stop: 4500

Bid: 4409.4.

I don't understand where is the problem.

when was the last tick for this asset ?

 

Alberto Tortella:

Open price: 4450

Stop: 4500

Bid: 4409.4.

I don't understand where is the problem.

  1. Open price is irrelevant.
  2. Stop is irrelevant.
  3. You don't close a sell order at the Bid.

    You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. Pending Buy Stop orders become market orders when hit by the Ask.

    1. Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?

    2. Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger close at a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
                MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25

    3. The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)

      Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes.
      My GBPJPY shows average spread = 26 points, average maximum spread = 134.
      My EURCHF shows average spread = 18 points, average maximum spread = 106.
      (your broker will be similar).
                Is it reasonable to have such a huge spreads (20 PIP spreads) in EURCHF? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2022)

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