Problem with Off Quotes
Hi all, I'm trying to manually close a sell order but I have an Off Quotes result.
I push yellow key to close by market. Position size is 2.9 and I'm trying to close 0.7.
Open price: 4450
Stop: 4500
Bid: 4409.4.
I don't understand where is the problem.
when was the last tick for this asset ?
Alberto Tortella:
Open price: 4450
Stop: 4500
Bid: 4409.4.
I don't understand where is the problem.
- Open price is irrelevant.
- Stop is irrelevant.
- You don't close a sell order at the Bid.
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. Pending Buy Stop orders become market orders when hit by the Ask.
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Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?
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Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger close at a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25
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The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)
Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes.
My GBPJPY shows average spread = 26 points, average maximum spread = 134.
My EURCHF shows average spread = 18 points, average maximum spread = 106.
(your broker will be similar).
Is it reasonable to have such a huge spreads (20 PIP spreads) in EURCHF? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2022)
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Hi all, I'm trying to manually close a sell order but I have an Off Quotes result.
I push yellow key to close by market. Position size is 2.9 and I'm trying to close 0.7.
Open price: 4450
Stop: 4500
Bid: 4409.4.
I don't understand where is the problem.