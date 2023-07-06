autotrading disabled when switching time frame
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Hi guys ,
Just a quick one wondered if anyone has got any idea when I switch timeframe on MT4 autotrading is automatically disabled meaning I then have to turn it back on to execute with an EA ?
Kind regards