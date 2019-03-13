Switching Accounts Turns AutoTrading Off

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Hi, I've tried installing a couple of different EAs and when I login into an account and turn AutoTrading on, they work just as expected. When I login into another account though this seems to switch off AutoTrading in the original account. When I go back to it, AutoTrading is off and none of the EA functions are working any longer.


How do I keep AutoTrading from switching off when I login to other accounts?

 
I do not know ... I am having same: autotrading is turning to off when switching between the account.
So, just press button to be on once again.
 
classyguy28:

Hi, I've tried installing a couple of different EAs and when I login into an account and turn AutoTrading on, they work just as expected. When I login into another account though this seems to switch off AutoTrading in the original account. When I go back to it, AutoTrading is off and none of the EA functions are working any longer.


How do I keep AutoTrading from switching off when I login to other accounts?

Such feature is for your own safety, but I looks like "you know" what you are doing ...


 
classyguy28:

Hi, I've tried installing a couple of different EAs and when I login into an account and turn AutoTrading on, they work just as expected. When I login into another account though this seems to switch off AutoTrading in the original account. When I go back to it, AutoTrading is off and none of the EA functions are working any longer.


How do I keep AutoTrading from switching off when I login to other accounts?

By using a VPS.

Right click on your account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server.



 
Fernando Morales:

Such feature is for your own safety, but I looks like "you know" what you are doing ...


Ah, perfect. That's what I needed. Thank you

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