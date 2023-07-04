i try to go in back of chart without scroll

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hi i look this tutorial  https://www.forex.in.rs/jump-to-date-time-on-mt4 i try to go at  2019.09.03 08:00;  but not  move , exist  some  free indicator for do this ?   or  anyone can explain me  why not move  and remaning  at today ??  what wrong  ? thanks 

How Do I Go to a Specific Date/Time on MetaTrader? – MT4 or MT5 Go To Date
  • Fxigor
  • www.forex.in.rs
As a trader, sometimes you want to jump into the past and see hourly or daily prices from a few years ago or a few months ago. If you do not want to scroll MT4 charts manually and look at prices slowly in the past, we can show you how you can use shortcuts. Let us see how MT4 goes to date: How Do I Go to a Specific Date or Time on Metatrader...
 
faustf: i try to go at  2019.09.03 08:00;  but not  move , exist  some  free indicator for do this ?   or  anyone can explain me  why not move  and remaning  at today ??  what wrong  ? thanks 

  1. Do you really expect an answer with no information provided? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
              Be precise and informative about your problem

  2. Did you turn off autoscroll?
 
yep i just  disable   this  but  do the same  effect not move
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