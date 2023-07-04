i try to go in back of chart without scroll
faustf: i try to go at 2019.09.03 08:00; but not move , exist some free indicator for do this ? or anyone can explain me why not move and remaning at today ?? what wrong ? thanks
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- Did you turn off autoscroll?
yep i just disable this but do the same effect not move
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hi i look this tutorial https://www.forex.in.rs/jump-to-date-time-on-mt4 i try to go at 2019.09.03 08:00; but not move , exist some free indicator for do this ? or anyone can explain me why not move and remaning at today ?? what wrong ? thanks