flag/unflag instrument?
is there any indicator to mark an instrument (like in TradingView watchlist) to avoid to check them everyone, everytime? thanks, kind regards
Documentation on MQL5: Python Integration / order_calc_margin
- www.mql5.com
order_calc_margin - Python Integration - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
thank you for the answer.
I thought there was something more intuitive where you just need to click the chart, instead of adding/removing instruments everyday from the list...
If you know Trading View you know what I mean...
Sestiere #:
thank you for the answer.
If you know Trading View you know what I mean...
thank you for the answer.
I thought there was something more intuitive where you just need to click the chart, instead of adding/removing instruments everyday from the list...
If you know Trading View you know what I mean...
I know trading view, but cannot exactly relate to what you mean.
TV also keeps a list and it is also persistent as Marketwatch in MT...
Where is the difference?
in TV if you have 50 instruments in watchlist you can flag/unflag some of them (for example the ones who may start moving) and check them during the week instead of opening 50 instruments everyday. It's a thing useful for multiday trading.
Sestiere #:
in TV if you have 50 instruments in watchlist you can flag/unflag some of them (for example the ones who may start moving) and check them during the week instead of opening 50 instruments everyday. It's a thing useful for multiday trading.
in TV if you have 50 instruments in watchlist you can flag/unflag some of them (for example the ones who may start moving) and check them during the week instead of opening 50 instruments everyday. It's a thing useful for multiday trading.
i see...
So you have a set of symbols and want to pick some of them as your favs...
You could use templates/profiles to do so.
You open the relevant charts and then save the profile. Next time you open MT, you select your profile and get your charts back opened.
It's fast and easy to use.
Sestiere #: in TV if you have 50 instruments in watchlist you can flag/unflag some of them (for example the ones who may start moving) and check them during the week instead of opening 50 instruments everyday. It's a thing useful for multiday trading.
You can create multiple sets of selected symbols in the Market Watch. which you can then switch between them. I've never used them myself, but you can read about it in the documentation
Market Watch - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
Market Watch - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
The Market Watch window provides an overview of price data of financial instruments: quotes, price statistics and tick chart. It also provides...
you never stop learning...
many thanks..
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