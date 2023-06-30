Help, Chart is MESSED UP!
File is attached but basically my chart randomly went down but the price didn't(If the price was what it says my first trade would be in profit.) Can anyone help I have no idea how it happened,
Files:
Metatrade.PNG 88 kb
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Alex Winstanley: File is attached but basically my chart randomly went down but the price didn't(If the price was what it says my first trade would be in profit.) Can anyone help I have no idea how it happened,
Seems totally correct to me ... It's called a "price gap". It happens quite often! It is often caused by high volatility and low liquidity.
Alex Winstanley:A sell trade is closed at ask price. Your trade was not in profit and still isn't.
File is attached but basically my chart randomly went down but the price didn't(If the price was what it says my first trade would be in profit.) Can anyone help I have no idea how it happened,
File is attached but basically my chart randomly went down but the price didn't(If the price was what it says my first trade would be in profit.) Can anyone help I have no idea how it happened,
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