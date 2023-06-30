Help, Chart is MESSED UP!

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File is attached but basically my chart randomly went down but the price didn't(If the price was what it says my first trade would be in profit.) Can anyone help I have no idea how it happened,
Files:
Metatrade.PNG  88 kb
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Alex Winstanley: File is attached but basically my chart randomly went down but the price didn't(If the price was what it says my first trade would be in profit.) Can anyone help I have no idea how it happened,

Seems totally correct to me ... It's called a "price gap". It happens quite often! It is often caused by high volatility and low liquidity.


 
Alex Winstanley:
File is attached but basically my chart randomly went down but the price didn't(If the price was what it says my first trade would be in profit.) Can anyone help I have no idea how it happened,
A sell trade is closed at ask price. Your trade was not in profit and still isn't.
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