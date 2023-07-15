detecting when a trend is ending ? - page 2
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Wow, this story about ticks, I will certainly do this for the next EA I build!
For now, I want to finish this trend EA, maybe using Ichimoku can be useful, and the signal for not entering would be if the price is between the lines and the cloud, or even in the cloud, meaning that it enters in a range phase.
I also had the idea of not entering when the distance between the SMAs is decreasing (after having increased).
Anyway, very insightful post, thanks again!
Hi everyone,
Everyone is busy with indicators why?
Think about it
what is trading about??
I am attaching a GBUS chart for last week on the 1 hour.
I appreciate your opinion on it.
Wow, this story about ticks, I will certainly do this for the next EA I build!
For now, I want to finish this trend EA, maybe using Ichimoku can be useful, and the signal for not entering would be if the price is between the lines and the cloud, or even in the cloud, meaning that it enters in a range phase.
I also had the idea of not entering when the distance between the SMAs is decreasing (after having increased).
Anyway, very insightful post, thanks again!
Hi everyone,
Everyone is busy with indicators why?
Think about it
what is trading about??
I am attaching a GBUS chart for last week on the 1 hour.
I appreciate your opinion on it.
Are you drawing these arrow objects or what indicator is that?