Payment Fail

New comment
 

Somebody please help!

I'd like to rent a virtual server using Visa payment for MT4 terminal. But some reason It's failed. I tried other payment methods but still failed! First time happened like this! 

Any Advices?

 

The users are making deposit to MQL5 forum profile first, and after that only - pay directly from MQL5:

1. deposit fund to MQL5 forum profile:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thanhbinhtrade3/accounting/choosein -

2. Pay directly from MQL5 forum profile:

 

Thank you!

Any reasons why I can't pay via Visa card as always?

 
thanhbinhtrade3 #:

Thank you!

Any reasons why I can't pay via Visa card as always?

How can I know?
Did you try to deposit the fund to MQL5 first?
Try it.

 

I can't! 

When I go to top-up page It shows like this!


 
thanhbinhtrade3 #:

I can't! 

When I go to top-up page It shows like this!


You can try to use internet from the other internet provider, for example - mobile internet
(because ... it may be related to your internet), or use the other computer.

For example, I am on Windows 10 64-bit laptop, and top-up page is showing me the options to top-up for example
(I can not use some of those options but I see them all on the page anyway).
 

I did tried using other internet provider so as to other computer, but still same problem!

This is strange!

Few days ago I already rented VPS for another trading account on MT5 terminal (Just paid via Visa card).



 
thanhbinhtrade3 #:

I did tried using other internet provider so as to other computer, but still same problem!

This is strange!

Few days ago I already rented VPS for another trading account on MT5 terminal (Just paid via Visa card).



So, you can write to the service desk asking them to check it (look at Contacts and requests link at the bottom of this page).
New comment