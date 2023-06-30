Payment Fail
The users are making deposit to MQL5 forum profile first, and after that only - pay directly from MQL5:
1. deposit fund to MQL5 forum profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thanhbinhtrade3/accounting/choosein -
2. Pay directly from MQL5 forum profile:
- www.mql5.com
Thank you!
Any reasons why I can't pay via Visa card as always?
I can't!
When I go to top-up page It shows like this!
(because ... it may be related to your internet), or use the other computer.
For example, I am on Windows 10 64-bit laptop, and top-up page is showing me the options to top-up for example
(I can not use some of those options but I see them all on the page anyway).
I did tried using other internet provider so as to other computer, but still same problem!
This is strange!
Few days ago I already rented VPS for another trading account on MT5 terminal (Just paid via Visa card).
I did tried using other internet provider so as to other computer, but still same problem!
This is strange!
Few days ago I already rented VPS for another trading account on MT5 terminal (Just paid via Visa card).
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Somebody please help!
I'd like to rent a virtual server using Visa payment for MT4 terminal. But some reason It's failed. I tried other payment methods but still failed! First time happened like this!
Any Advices?