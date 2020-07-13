How to rent virtual VPS not from MT4 terminal

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I want to rent virtual VPS but can not make any payment from MT4 terminal.

Please advise

Thanks

Ekman

 
ekman:

I want to rent virtual VPS but can not make any payment from MT4 terminal.

Please advise

Thanks

Ekman

Right click on your account number and select: Register a Virtual Server.

A window will open that will guide you through the process.

At the end you will be asked to pay with MQL5 funds, Paypal, Credit Card or other means of payment.



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