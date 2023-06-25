RSI with Heiken Ashi plotted
- www.mql5.com
The standard Heikin Ashi depends on OHLC prices. It will not use the RSI value.
You will have to code a special custom indicator that produces Heikin Ashi based on RSI values.
A commonly known Heikin Ashi RSI indicator calculates four RSI values for the Open, High. Low and Close and then uses those four RSI values to calculate the Heikin Ashi.
I don't think there is any CodeBase publication for it and I only know of the TradingView version — So please do a web search for "Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator" by JayRogers.
PS! You may also find it in the Market, but you will have to do your own search.
The standard Heikin Ashi depends on OHLC prices. It will not use the RSI value.
You will have to code a special custom indicator that produces Heikin Ashi based on RSI values.
A commonly known Heikin Ashi RSI indicator calculates four RSI values for the Open, High. Low and Close and then uses those four RSI values to calculate the Heikin Ashi.
I don't think there is any CodeBase publication for it and I only know of the TradingView version — So please do a web search for "Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator" by JayRogers.
PS! You may also find it in the Market, but you will have to do your own search.
Very grateful for your answer, thanks for helping the community.
Adequate answer, with additional information, recommendations, but allowing the author's own development.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
The thing is, the Heiken output buffers point to the asset price, not the price(location) on the RSI.
How is it possible for the indicator to be located on the RSI (see the picture), but the buffer passes values that are not compatible?
Is there a way to do a reading, and know Heiken values in RSI, instead of price?