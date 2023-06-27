Help me :'( Does the indicator hang/crash for a long time?

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hi, I'm new to mql, I'm trying to create a dashboard indicator. My problem is what when I enter the indicator into my friends' laptops. Does the indicator hang/crash for a long time?
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If need help with your code, you will have to show your code. We are unable to see your computer or read your mind.
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Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 e MetaTrader 4 — In the future, please consider which section is most appropriate for your query.

For small code samples use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.

Code button in editor

For large files, simply attach them as you have done. Thank you!
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zahirahnurul962 #: this is my mql code

Please describe in detail what happens when it hangs on your friends computer.

Are there any messages in the Experts log or Journal log?

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zahirahnurul962 #: this is my mql code

I've looked at your code and it seems to have licensing information. It is probably not supposed to be revealed in public and is not open source.

Please contact the author and discuss the issue with them. The contact details are at the start of the source code.

It is also generating excessive log output on every tick, which fills up your disk and slows down MetaTrader. Please have the author fix it.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I've looked at your code and it seems to have licensing information. It is probably not supposed to be revealed in public and is not open source.

Please contact the author and discuss the issue with them. The contact details are at the start of the source code.

It is also generating excessive log output on every tick, which fills up your disk and slows down MetaTrader. Please have the author fix it.

Sorry there are a few more questions, I am the author of this code, but I am still new and want to try. Do I need to register my license for this code? Where do I need to register?
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zahirahnurul962 #: Sorry there are a few more questions, I am the author of this code, but I am still new and want to try. Do I need to register my license for this code? Where do I need to register?

If you are the author than you need to fix it. It has many bugs.

Start by not printing the "Indicator Valid" on every tick and fix all the warnings the compiler reports ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:
tart by not printing the "Indicator Valid" on every tick and fix all the warnings the compiler reports ...
very helpful ... tq so much 
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I've looked at your code and it seems to have licensing information. It is probably not supposed to be revealed in public and is not open source.

Please contact the author and discuss the issue with them. The contact details are at the start of the source code.

It is also generating excessive log output on every tick, which fills up your disk and slows down MetaTrader. Please have the author fix it.

Sir, the sentence I highlighted, is there another way I can try to avoid indicator hang/crash?

 

Where is the code ?

Either I am blind or there is no code provided.

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@Alain Verleyen #: Where is the code ? Either I am blind or there is no code provided.

The OP removed that post for some reason.

It had a file attachment — Dashboard_-_Zone_Zero_Loss_cZZLe_Indicator_MT4.mq4

I still have it in my browser's cached files, but I'm not going to post it if the OP himself removed it.

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