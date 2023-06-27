Help me :'( Does the indicator hang/crash for a long time?
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Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 e MetaTrader 4 — In the future, please consider which section is most appropriate for your query.
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I've looked at your code and it seems to have licensing information. It is probably not supposed to be revealed in public and is not open source.
Please contact the author and discuss the issue with them. The contact details are at the start of the source code.
It is also generating excessive log output on every tick, which fills up your disk and slows down MetaTrader. Please have the author fix it.
I've looked at your code and it seems to have licensing information. It is probably not supposed to be revealed in public and is not open source.
Please contact the author and discuss the issue with them. The contact details are at the start of the source code.
It is also generating excessive log output on every tick, which fills up your disk and slows down MetaTrader. Please have the author fix it.
If you are the author than you need to fix it. It has many bugs.
Start by not printing the "Indicator Valid" on every tick and fix all the warnings the compiler reports ...
I've looked at your code and it seems to have licensing information. It is probably not supposed to be revealed in public and is not open source.
Please contact the author and discuss the issue with them. The contact details are at the start of the source code.
It is also generating excessive log output on every tick, which fills up your disk and slows down MetaTrader. Please have the author fix it.
Sir, the sentence I highlighted, is there another way I can try to avoid indicator hang/crash?
Where is the code ?
Either I am blind or there is no code provided.
The OP removed that post for some reason.
It had a file attachment — Dashboard_-_Zone_Zero_Loss_cZZLe_Indicator_MT4.mq4
I still have it in my browser's cached files, but I'm not going to post it if the OP himself removed it.
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