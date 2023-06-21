Trade notification sounds

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Hi, I have linked mt4 with my iPhone app and I am getting notfications. Unfortunately, when a trade is executed I get only the notification and no sound. Any idea how I could turn on sound?

Thanks

[Deleted]  
phobaer: I have linked mt4 with my iPhone app and I am getting notfications. Unfortunately, when a trade is executed I get only the notification and no sound. Any idea how I could turn on sound?

By enabling the sound on your iPhone's notification settings for the MetaTrader 4 app ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

By enabling the sound on your iPhone's notification settings for the MetaTrader 5 app ...


That was the first thing I checked. It is turned on. I got a sound notification when you sent your reply to this thread. But when a trade is opened there is a notification but no sound.
Thanks 

Edit: it’s working now- no idea why 
Thanks
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