how come a line of my backtest has a profit x and a dd y....and when i run the single test the profit and dd is way different from the backtest line result? - page 3
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There is no use in showing us videos or to continue this discussion.
Without source code we cannot analyse how the EA is working in order to explain the discrepancies.
99% percent of the time, the problem is the EA code, so contact the EA's author, and resolve the issue with them.
but did u saw the video?
the high values of the settings its no issue?
I don't see how this directive "tester_everytick_calculate" could explain the difference between an optimization pass and a single backtest without visual mode (as it's done when started from the optimization window). Do you have any reproducible example ?
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/21700
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/21247
If an indicator checks for updates in only all or 1 rates, it gives errors: when in non visual mode, an indicator would only call OnCalculate when called in a CopyBuffer so if it is not accessed during some candle you could get an OnCalculate where rates_total==prev_calculated+3, for example. Also in non visual the backtest does only the open price tick for each candle, in visual it does open-high-low-close (only open for code, the other 3 for indicators), and indicators get updated in all ticks. In the example there are also other CopyBuffers that would miss data if they don't update 1 by 1 (and would have data from open only, instead of close, so that also changes even when going 1 by 1). In visual or live charts they usually work perfectly though.
You can test them with a simple EA like this one:
There are multiple indicators that have errors of this kind, but to be fair there is no way (that I know) to test an indicator in non visual mode by itself!
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/21700
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/21247
If an indicator checks for updates in only all or 1 rates, it gives errors: when in non visual mode, an indicator would only call OnCalculate when called in a CopyBuffer so if it is not accessed during some candle you could get an OnCalculate where rates_total==prev_calculated+3, for example. Also in non visual the backtest does only the open price tick for each candle, in visual it does open-high-low-close (only open for code, the other 3 for indicators), and indicators get updated in all ticks. In the example there are also other CopyBuffers that would miss data if they don't update 1 by 1 (and would have data from open only, instead of close, so that also changes even when going 1 by 1). In visual or live charts they usually work perfectly though.
You can test them with a simple EA like this one:
There are multiple indicators that have errors of this kind, but to be fair there is no way (that I know) to test an indicator in non visual mode by itself!
Hello Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
look at this tests ive made
I select this line
And run the non visual single backttest
Here are the results:
Than i and run the visual single backttest...
Here are the results:
All 3 very different results...
So what u think?