how come a line of my backtest has a profit x and a dd y....and when i run the single test the profit and dd is way different from the backtest line result?
We can't read your mind nor see your computer.
If you want a quality answer, then please be forthcoming and explain your issue in detail, including (if applicable) screenshots, log output, table data, etc.
here is an example
see that the profit values and the dd values doesnt match... its not supposed to be the same. exactly the same?
profit and dd values are diffrent when i double click on the line of the optimization results and the backtest results shows
Since we are still unable to read your mind nor see your computer, all we can say is ... consider debugging your EA code.
the EA its not mine
what other information do u need me to show?
If you don't have the EA code, then there is probably very little that can be done. There is probably bugs in the code.
However, you could have given some more relevant information, such as
- What build of MetaTrader are you using?
- What was the number of passes in the optimisation?
- Were there any errors in the log file during both the optimisation and also during the single test.
- What settings you had used?
- etc.
Did you check the Journal log for any error messages?
Based on your input steps, you have way too many. So, I will assume you are doing a fast genetic optimisation.
So, first, clear all the cached optimisations and back-test results in the following directory ...
[data folder]\Tester\cache
Then retry. If it fails, again clear the cache and try doing the test and optimisations on build 3661, since build 3802 is still very fresh.
Let us know how it goes.
However, my experience says that this is a problem with the EA itself, but lets see how it goes.
another one
You should check that the parameters corresponding to the line you pick in the Optimization results and the parameters of the single run matches. The only time when I have seen a difference due to MT5 was when there was a bug transmitting these parameters.
In all other cases it was an EA or "user" issue.
what i observed is when the sl and tp are both higher than 3k points on the sl and tp (from 4k to 18k 22k )... the profit and dd of the results and single backtest doesnt match
and when the values are below 2k the values match....
im backtesting nas100 10 min and 5 min and 1 min
you guys think that is the issue? lots of points?
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