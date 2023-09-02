Why are table rows red when importing bar data for a custom symbol?

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Hi everyone,

I am trying to import this bar data 

But while importing MT displays all rows in the table as red. 
Is that OK and I ca leave it as it ?


Thank you very much for your advise!

[Deleted]  

It is red because the input data is invalid (incorrectly formatted).

Your data has the [real_volume] first, followed by the [tick_volume], but the import expects the [tick_volume] first, then the [real_volume].

The data also has the [date] at the beginning and the [time] at the end, when it should be part of the [date/time] in the beginning formatted as "YYYY.MM.DD hh:mm".

 

Thank you!

Is there any validator of the import file, which can point me to the issues in that csv file?

[Deleted]  
Eugen Funk #: Thank you! Is there any validator of the import file, which can point me to the issues in that csv file?

Yes, it is called the "human brain"! A CSV file is a text file (and not binary) for a reason, so that a human can read it and see its content and know when the format is correct or not.

 

In case someone else has a similar problem.

This description helps with a few hints - but if you run into problems, ony guessing helps. There are very little hints or validation messages.


https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading_advanced/custom_instruments

Custom Financial Instruments - For Advanced Users - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The trading platform allows creating custom financial symbols. You can view charts of such symbols and perform technical analysis , as well as use...
 
Eugen Funk #:

In case someone else has a similar problem.

This description helps with a few hints - but if you run into problems, ony guessing helps. There are very little hints or validation messages.


https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading_advanced/custom_instruments

I came across the same problem but managed to find a solution. This happens only for Daily, Weekly, and Monthly historical data files. It is because these three files don't have a column named "<TIME>". All other time range files have this time column. So, I opened the CSV file in Microsoft Excel, added a column next to the "<DATE>" column, named it "<TIME>", gave the value "23:59:59" to all cells in the column, and saved the file as a CSV. Then, I imported the file, and everything went well.
Hope this helps.
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