Why are table rows red when importing bar data for a custom symbol?
It is red because the input data is invalid (incorrectly formatted).
Your data has the [real_volume] first, followed by the [tick_volume], but the import expects the [tick_volume] first, then the [real_volume].
The data also has the [date] at the beginning and the [time] at the end, when it should be part of the [date/time] in the beginning formatted as "YYYY.MM.DD hh:mm".
Thank you!
Is there any validator of the import file, which can point me to the issues in that csv file?
Yes, it is called the "human brain"! A CSV file is a text file (and not binary) for a reason, so that a human can read it and see its content and know when the format is correct or not.
In case someone else has a similar problem.
This description helps with a few hints - but if you run into problems, ony guessing helps. There are very little hints or validation messages.
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading_advanced/custom_instruments
- www.metatrader5.com
In case someone else has a similar problem.
This description helps with a few hints - but if you run into problems, ony guessing helps. There are very little hints or validation messages.
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading_advanced/custom_instruments
Hope this helps.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi everyone,
I am trying to import this bar data
But while importing MT displays all rows in the table as red.
Is that OK and I ca leave it as it ?
Thank you very much for your advise!