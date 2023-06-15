Mql5 Tester OrderSend error 4756 BUT there is no SL and TP
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The error only means this ...
ERR_TRADE_SEND_FAILED
4756
Trade request sending failed
Verify the trade result code as well for the real reason. Also analyse the log output.
As an extra guidance follow the practices described in the following article as well ...
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
MetaQuotes, 2016.08.01 09:30Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
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Hi. I use this void to open my trades and i get error 4756 which from what i understand is invalid stop.BUT i do not set either sl or tp.
As you can see in the image some trades are succesfull and some are not.
I use MT5 from metaquotes where i have opened a demo account and trying to test my strategy.
Can you spot what i am doing wrong?
I Tried.
1 to check filling mode first.
2 to normalize price ask/bid.
3 to remove request.sl and request.tp