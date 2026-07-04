Emulate Slippage
Thank you for the reply.
Could you kind explain how Custom delay is entered? I cannot find the field to enter the values.
Could you kind explain how Custom delay is entered? I cannot find the field to enter the values.
Ying Siang Ng #: Thank you for the reply. Could you kind explain how Custom delay is entered? I cannot find the field to enter the values."Custom delay" is just typing in your own value for the delay (in milliseconds), instead of picking from the drop-down list. It is that simple. Nothing special.
I’d treat tester slippage as part of the validation setup, not a cosmetic setting. For gold, I would run the same strategy with a few slippage and spread assumptions to see whether the result is robust or only works in an ideal fill environment. Are you trying to calibrate the tester to a live broker or stress-test the strategy?
This is what I was missing, wasn't checking that option.
Didn't notice that this was also mentioned here:
Configuring trading fees in the MT5 Strategy tester when backtesting (custom symbols) - Analytics & Forecasts - 16 October 2021 - Traders' Blogs
Configuring trading fees in the MT5 Strategy tester when backtesting (custom symbols)
- 2021.12.18
- www.mql5.com
In my guide on how to import high quality tick data into MT5 you learned how to ensure that the execution of your EA in backtesting matches your broker's live conditions. To achieve trustworthy
Isaac Uriel Arenas Caldera #:
This is what I was missing, wasn't checking that option.
Didn't notice that this was also mentioned here:
Configuring trading fees in the MT5 Strategy tester when backtesting (custom symbols) - Analytics & Forecasts - 16 October 2021 - Traders' Blogs
I think that it didn't work.
I have the following setup:
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Hello,
When I click on "Emulate Slippage" at MT5 backtest, I dont find setting relate to slippage emulating, can someone shed light on how to set this?