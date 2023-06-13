EA trade manager not working after recent MT5 update

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Dear traders

After the recent MT5 update, my trade manager is blacked out on my charts and does not work.

I've tried to load it again but without success.

Many thanks

 
Check this please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/448809
 

Thanks

So we are waiting for another MT5 update to resolve this.

[Deleted]  
Neil Swart #: Thanks. So we are waiting for another MT5 update to resolve this.

The update has already occurred, build 3802. The rest is up to the users to update their operating systems with the necessary interventions, such as enabling TLS1.2, installing Microsoft Edge Webview2 components, etc.


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