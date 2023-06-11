Getting MT5 Rectangle value
ObjectGetDouble has a moderator, the last parameter: int prop_modifier=0
For it applies: OBJPROP_PRICE Price coordinate double modifier=number of anchor point.
It's all written in the reference: place the cursor on the function and press F1 - just two clicks and a tenth of a second away
- www.mql5.com
ObjectGetDouble has a moderator, the last parameter: int prop_modifier=0
For it applies: OBJPROP_PRICE Price coordinate double modifier=number of anchor point.
It's all written in the reference: place the cursor on the function and press F1 - just two clicks and a tenth of a second away
with all the respect i have for you, i did understand nothing, can you please repeat it in easy English?
Should I go with the first function or the second?
because i'm now a little more confused, should i return all value or just the variable
Well search for this: objectgetdouble OJPROP_PRICE (choose articles)
Then take the first one: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/3442
And search there (Ctrl+F) for OBJPROP_PRICE and you have an example:
double p1 = ObjectGetDouble(0, name, OBJPROP_PRICE, 0); double p2 = ObjectGetDouble(0, name, OBJPROP_PRICE, 1);P.S. Before learning to code learn to search.
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hi everyone, first i should specify that I'm a beginner, I'm still learning while playing with codes. It would be great if your answers are detailed and simplified. I'm not only looking for an answer, I'm also trying to learn from it.
I have attached all the code source to this document.
MT4 Version
MT5 Version
Both indicators are the same just one is for mt4 and the other one is for mt5. My goal here is to build an MT5 EA from the mt5 version of the indicator using ICustom function. The problem I'm currently facing is how to specify the buy and sell conditions, don't get me wrong, i mean how to write the code for buy and for sell.
The indicator is a support and resistance indicator, it draws a rectangle and S&R zone. After many failure on trying to do the EA, i have found the MT4 version, and I find i did understand the most of it.
First we neet to get the indicator value
Second Apply the trades conditions
Now my problem is the function that is used to get the indicator S&R value, Normaly i should have done something like this
I'm having hard time trying to do the mt5 version of this part of the code. can anyone please assist me ?