Programmer toolbox for implementing machine learning algorithms in MQL 5 ...
My question was ... can the C++ object oriented features in MQL 5 be completely mastered from the MQL 5 documentation ... or should I dedicate some time to study C++ from a C++ book?
Thanks anyway ...
Choose a project in the editor and then start to learn what is required.
For example this one:
For more information click here: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=ONNX
I think ... all I will need are C++, Phyton (or Matlab) and MQL 5
Currently, I only have some C skills ...
I have two questions at the point of preparing my study list,
1. Should I spend some time to study C++ firstly ... or the C++ features in MQL 5 can be completely mastered from the MQL 5 documentation?
2. Phyton or Matlab?
Start with Mql5 and implement an oop (which means it will be slow) neural network.
Then after the "aha" , pytorch if you have an nVidia GPU or the machine learning libraries here if you don't.
If you want to go straight to production go with pytorch or tensor flow , but it would be better if you understand what is going on under the bonnit.
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I think ... all I will need are C++, Phyton (or Matlab) and MQL 5
Currently, I only have some C skills ...
I have two questions at the point of preparing my study list,
1. Should I spend some time to study C++ firstly ... or the C++ features in MQL 5 can be completely mastered from the MQL 5 documentation?
2. Phyton or Matlab?