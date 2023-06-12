Programmer toolbox for implementing machine learning algorithms in MQL 5 ...

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I think ... all I will need are C++, Phyton (or Matlab) and MQL 5

Currently, I only have some C skills ...

I have two questions at the point of preparing my study list,

1. Should I spend some time to study C++ firstly ... or the C++ features in MQL 5 can be completely mastered from the MQL 5 documentation?

2. Phyton or Matlab?

 
C++ is the main study and should be master
 

My question was ... can the C++ object oriented features in MQL 5 be completely mastered from the MQL 5 documentation ... or should I dedicate some time to study C++ from a C++ book?

Thanks anyway ...

 

Choose a project in the editor and then start to learn what is required.

For example this one:


For more information click here: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=ONNX

 
Alp Duman #:

My question was ... can the C++ object oriented features in MQL 5 be completely mastered from the MQL 5 documentation ... or should I dedicate some time to study C++ from a C++ book?

Thanks anyway ...

`You don't need to study C++.
 
Alp Duman:

I think ... all I will need are C++, Phyton (or Matlab) and MQL 5

Currently, I only have some C skills ...

I have two questions at the point of preparing my study list,

1. Should I spend some time to study C++ firstly ... or the C++ features in MQL 5 can be completely mastered from the MQL 5 documentation?

2. Phyton or Matlab?

Start with Mql5 and implement an oop (which means it will be slow) neural network.

Then after the "aha" , pytorch if you have an nVidia GPU or the machine learning libraries here if you don't.

If you want to go straight to production go with pytorch or tensor flow , but it would be better if you understand what is going on under the bonnit.

 
Thanks everyone 👍
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